CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have charged a Cary woman with murder in the death of her two toddlers on Saturday, authorities said.
Launice Shanique Battle, 29, allegedly killed her two daughters, a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old, according to to arrest warrants obtained by CBS 17 and a news release from Raleigh police.
In a news release Sunday night, Raleigh police also said the two children were sisters and that Battle was their mother.
According to police, officers were called at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday to Duke Raleigh Hospital on Wake Forest Road. Police arrested Battle at the hospital on Sunday morning.
No additional information was immediately available. Battle has a court appearance scheduled for Monday.