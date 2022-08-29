CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have charged a Cary woman with murder in the death of her two toddlers on Saturday, authorities said.

Launice Shanique Battle, 29, allegedly killed her two daughters, a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old, according to to arrest warrants obtained by CBS 17 and a news release from Raleigh police.

In a news release Sunday night, Raleigh police also said the two children were sisters and that Battle was their mother.

According to police, officers were called at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday to Duke Raleigh Hospital on Wake Forest Road. Police arrested Battle at the hospital on Sunday morning.

(Photo from Wake County CCBI)

No additional information was immediately available. Battle has a court appearance scheduled for Monday.