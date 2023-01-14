RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department said one of their patrol vehicles was hit in a crash late Friday night.

At about 11:09 p.m., the police department said one of their officers was responding to a disabled vehicle on Hammond Road near Rush Street.

While the officer was outside their patrol vehicle helping the driver of the disabled vehicle, a pickup truck driving on Hammond Road rear-ended the RPD vehicle, according to a news release from the police department.

(Raleigh Police Department)

(Raleigh Police Department)

The officer quickly moved away to avoid being hit in the crash. While doing so, police said the officer sustained minor non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to the police department.

Raleigh police did not say if the driver of the pickup truck was hurt in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.