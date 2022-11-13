HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Several of the vehicles that were stolen from a High Point business, including a High Point Police Department SUV, have been found, according to the HPPD.

Investigators said that a 2019 black Dodge Durango, belonging to the department, was stolen at 5:18 a.m. while being repaired at a business on the 700 block of South Main Street.

The SUV was eventually located at about 1:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon in Winston-Salem, according to police. There is no word on whether the SUV was damaged during the theft or not.

Investigators said that three Dodge Challengers, two orange and one purple, were also stolen.

Two of the three stolen Challengers would also be recovered at another location in Winston-Salem, according to investigators. An orange 2022 Dodge Challenger still remains at large.

Investigators said that at least one person has been arrested in Winston-Salem in connection with the vehicle thefts.

There is no further information available at this time.