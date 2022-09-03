ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A pregnant Rocky Mount woman was shot in the stomach Friday night and taken to the hospital, police said.

Officers responded at about 9 p.m. to the 500 block of Mullins Street. As officers headed to the scene, they were told that a 30-year-old woman had been shot in her stomach.

The woman was taken to ECU Health Medical Center for a gunshot wound, and information about her condition was not immediately available.

Police remained on the scene late Friday night gathering evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rocky Mount police at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111, or to Text-ATip (Text RMPOL) and a message to CRIMES (274637).