GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) — LaCarsha Padgett’s worst nightmare happened 10 years ago when her son was shot to death, and she has searched for answers ever since.

“I hated the world because they had taken my son away from me, and no one would tell me who did it, and the person was walking around free and he could do this again,” Padgett said.

Malik Padgett, 15, was at a birthday party in Greenwood when a group of unknown people fired gunshots into the crowd. Malik was hit in the chest and died.

Authorities have yet to make an arrest.

“It’s one of those cases, so many people were there that when this incident occurred, you’re probably talking anywhere from 50 to 100 people, and for us not to have people come forward it’s just heartbreaking,” Greenwood Police Chief TJ Chaudoin said.

Chaudoin said he knows that people have the answers that he and his team and Padgett’s family have been searching for.

A balloon release was held Wednesday, followed by the publishing of a new video explaining what police are doing now.

“One of the things we are in the process of doing now is taking all of that evidence and re-submitting it to SLED (South Carolina Law Enforcement Division) to redo it and maybe tie it into some other shootings that have happened after that shooting,” Chaudoin said.

As the investigation continues, Padgett’s mother said she’s hopeful.

“The only thing that would make me feel better is if they caught that person because he or she would not be on the streets to do that to someone else and have their family feeling like I was,” Padgett said.

Police said this horrific incident should never have happened, but witnessing what Padgett’s family has gone through over the course of 10 years is what continues to motivate them to do everything possible.

“The worst cases we’ve ever had are where parents have to bury children, and, unfortunately from when I started 20-something years ago to now, it seems like it’s happened a lot more,” Chaudoin said.

Police said they have reassigned the case to a new detective and that it will be his sole focus moving forward.