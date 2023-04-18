SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) — Sunset Beach police officers had to move a 6-foot-long alligator away from the front door of a business last week.

It happened Friday afternoon at the entrance of Coastal Outfitters on the Sunset Beach mainland.

“When officers arrived, the alligator was concealing himself under several display chairs where customers enter and exit the business,” Sunset police wrote on Facebook.

Courtesy: Sunset Beach Police Dept.

One of the officers, Lee Hall, is licensed with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and is trained and certified to remove nuisance alligators, police said. Hall and other officers managed to grab the gator, put him in the back of a pickup truck and take him away.

“Out of concern for the safety of the business owners, customers, and the alligator, it was safely relocated to a nearby pond in Sunset Beach,” police said.