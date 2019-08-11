Police respond to reports of shots fired at North Charleston Walmart early Sunday

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department responded to a call at the Walmart on 4920 Center Pointe Drive at around 1:15 A.M. on August 11 in reference to shots fired.

Officers located evidence of shots being fired, but the individuals had already fled the scene.

An individual was detained during the investigation.

According to North Charleston Police Department Public Information Officer Thomas Deckard, further investigation revealed that several subjects entered a store, while another subject was leaving.

Once they saw each other, handguns were drawn and shots were fired between the individuals and they all fled.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

The North Charleston Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.