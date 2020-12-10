Police search for break-in suspects in Robeson County

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — Police are searching for break-in suspects in Fairmont, according to the Fairmont Police Department.

Police are searching for two males, approximately 6 feet tall and heavier set. At least one suspect has a beard and bald or short hair, according to police.

The suspects were driving a newer model black Ford Ranger. The suspects and vehicle are pictured in photos released by the police department Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairmont Police Department at 910-628-5115.