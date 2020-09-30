Police search for fetus buried in SC backyard after tip

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities have been digging in the backyard of a South Carolina home after getting a tip a human fetus was buried there.

Officials said that several sources told Lexington Police a woman delivered the fetus in a home in Lexington and then drove over to a Columbia home and buried it in a backyard.

Officers with shovels were seen in the backyard Tuesday and dogs trained to find human remains arrived later.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office said no remains had been found Tuesday afternoon, but the search continued.