Antonio Smith from a 2009 arrest. Image provided by Durham police on July 15, 2022.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified the suspect in a double shooting at a Durham Waffle House earlier this week.

Police said Antonio Smith, 48, has been charged in connection to the shooting on July 13 in the Waffle House in the 3500 block of Hillsborough Road.

A man and a woman were injured in the shooting that happened around 2 a.m.

Smith is wanted on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and possession of firearm by felon, according to police.

Court documents say Smith used a rideshare to travel from a hotel in the 3700 block of Hillsborough Road to the Waffle House in the 3500 block of Hillsborough Road.

Video from the restaurant shows Smith get into a “physical altercation” with the victim before returning from the back of the business and opening fire, documents say.

The rideshare driver was still on scene when “gunfire erupted inside,” court documents say.

Smith ran from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Bernock at (919) 560-4440 x 29414 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200.