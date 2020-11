LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Police are searching for a missing endangered man in Lumberton, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS).

Warren Wesley Maynor, 42, is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He’s 6’3″, 200 pounds with short brown hair and green eyes, NCDPS said. He was last seen on 27th Street in Lumberton.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.