Police search for shooter who killed a man in Laurinburg, seek info on Dodge Durango

LAURINBURG, NC (WBTW) – Police are searching for a shooter who killed a man on Biggs Street in Laurinburg.

Laurinburg police officers responded to a call at about 9:45 p.m. Thursday on Biggs Street and were told someone had been shot. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound sitting in the driver’s seat of his car, unconscious and not breathing.

Brian Eugene Gibson, 48, of Laurinburg, was pronounced dead at the scene after Scotland County EMS crews arrived and attempted life saving measures.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying the occupants of a dark in color 2015-2020 Dodge Durango SUV, which was seen in the area at the time of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Laurinburg Police Department Criminal Investigative Division at 910-276-3211.