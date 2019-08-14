Police search for suspect who killed German Shepard during shooting in N. Charleston

State - Regional

by: Jan-Michael Pugh

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a call for shots fired in the area of Olympia Avenue at approximately 12:52 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

Upon arriving on scene officers located a 2-year-old German Shepard who was shot, according to Public Information Officer Karley Ash.

Officials stated that the owner advised that the dog was in the front yard when a black male was walking down the street. Ash added that the owner advised that the dog did not bark, leave the front yard or make any moves towards the man.

The man then shot the dog and ran off.

The press release stated that the dog died due to the injuries sustained.

This is an ongoing investigation.

