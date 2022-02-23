WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a handgun fell out of a suspect’s waistband during a fight in a Walmart on Tuesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 3:55 p.m., officers responded to the Walmart on 320 E. Hanes Mill Road when they were told a person had a gun.

When officers arrived, Walmart workers had already evacuated the building, and officers secured entrances and exits to the business.

Once the business was secured, officers searched the entire building for any victims or suspects. None were located during the search.

Investigating officers were able to determine there was no active shooter at any time during the incident.

A store employee and four male suspects got into a fight. During the fight, a handgun fell out of one of the suspect’s waistbands and onto the floor.

The gun did not fire. The suspect picked up the handgun and ran out of the store along with the other suspects.

They got into a vehicle and left the area.

The victim told police that he did not know the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.