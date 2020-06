CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police need your help looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Taylor Ryanne Hensley was last seen by her family at her home on Carriage Lane, Saturday night, according to the Charleston Police Department.

She was wearing a red v-neck sweater, ripped blue jeans, pink sandals and glasses.

She is said to not have any resources such as a phone with her and there is no other information regarding her location.

If you have any information, please call 843-743-7200.