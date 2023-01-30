NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-month-old last seen Wednesday.

Kingston Ja-Var Stewart was seen being picked up by his mother during a visitation just before noon Wednesday, police said. The mother then failed to return him to his custodial father.

He is about 32 inches tall, weighs about 24 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.