Police searching for student in fatal shooting near University of South Carolina’s campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police are searching for a University of South Carolina student accused of shooting a man to death near the campus.

University police said Wednesday that 20-year-old Zachery Jamell Williams is wanted on murder and armed robbery charges in connection with the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Wesley Colin Brown about half a mile from the Columbia campus over the weekend.

Police say Williams approached Brown, stole something from him, and shot him before escaping with a second suspect, 20-year-old Xavier York Glover.

Glover was jailed Tuesday. Glover wasn’t identified as a student and it’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment for him.