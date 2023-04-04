One of three Fayetteville robbery suspects being sought by police. (courtesy Fayetteville police)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple people are using the disguise of a fake profile to arrange meeting for Facebook Marketplace purchases with victims being robbed at gunpoint, according to Fayetteville police.

In a statement on Monday, police said two robberies have taken place in the same area with shots fired in both cases.

The first one happened on Friday in the area of Spinel Drive where investigators said a cellphone purchase had been arranged using the fake profile.

When the person arrived, police said the man seen in the photos below approached the victim’s vehicle and demanded money before shooting into the vehicle while it was still occupied.

Fayetteville police are seeking the public’s assistance if anyone recognizes the build and or stature of the suspect.

The male in the images is one of three suspects, according to Fayetteville police.

A second robbery, also on Spinel Drive, happened at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday. This victim described the same type of situation as the prior incident, including gunshots being fired, police said.

Both victims pointed police back to the same fake profile, listed previously under the name of James Worly. As of 3 p.m. Monday, it appears that profile has been altered or deleted from the social platform.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Detective S. Berrios at 910-703-6243 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.