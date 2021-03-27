Police seek truck that didn’t stop after hitting SC woman

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina are looking for a truck driver who struck and killed a 23-year-old woman on the side of a highway in Sumter and did not stop.

Police say Rebecca Brown was missing for six days before she was found dead Tuesday off U.S. Highway 15, Police say they found surveillance video of the truck that hit brown driving past nearby businesses. I

t is a white Freightliner Cascadia with no sleeper cab and its right front headlight area was damaged when Brown was struck.

Police say Brown had been last seen on March 17 after walking away from a convenience store and investigators think she was killed shortly after.