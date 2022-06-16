BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are seeking information about a robbery in Burlington.

Burlington police were dispatched at about 11 p.m. to a Domino’s Pizza on South Church Street for a robbery.

Police at the scene learned that a man brandishing a knife demanded that the cash register be open. He stole an undisclosed amount of cash. He then fled the scene in a newer model white Honda Civic with temporary tags. The vehicle was seen on Alamance Road heading towards the interstate.

No one was hurt.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation. Call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers or P3 tips may be eligible for cash rewards.