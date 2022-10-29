ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Police made a “sweet” bust as part of an operation to seize illegal candies found in some Roxboro stores.

At first glance, it looks like the real thing. Candy or treats that you could pick up from any store.

“21st-century counterfeiters are getting really good at what they do,” Roxboro Police Chief David Hess said.

According to police, four stores were carrying counterfeit candies containing THC, the psychoactive chemical found in marijuana.

Hess said that most of the items posted by the department Wednesday on Facebook were counterfeit candy containing THC.

Hess said they made a warning on Facebook a few weeks ago, ahead of Halloween, about fentanyl disguised as candy.

It eventually led investigators to launch Operation Sweet Tooth.

Out of the 145 items seized in what Roxboro police are calling “Operation Sweet Tooth,” 126 were edible products that violated copyright laws. The items were confiscated under violations of counterfeit marks.

Counterfeit candy seized by Roxboro police. (Courtesy RPD/Facebook)

The four stores in the city were Madison Smoke & Vape, Roxboro Tobacco & Vape, M&A1 and Fuel Time Convenience.

The department’s goal was to get counterfeit items off the street before Halloween celebrations began.

“With the rise of counterfeit goods being laced with fentanyl and dangerous levels of THC that could have dangerous consequences for the children in our community,” Hess stated.

Investigators stopped by every convenience store in the Roxboro area.

“Every single convenience store in our community,” mentioned Hess.

Hess said the items seized are not illegal for adults, but it’s the packaging that’s the problem.

Those stores said they bought the items from vendors in the area.

“The law requires that the seller have prior knowledge that they are selling counterfeit goods and so, this was a first case effort to inform and educate,” said Hess.

Hess said if a store is caught a second time, someone could face charges.

He said they’re working with state and federal partners to find out more about vendors distributing those items.