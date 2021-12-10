Police seize 900 pounds of marijuana worth $3M after assault at North Carolina casino

MURPHY, N.C. (WSPA) — Police in North Carolina seized about $3 million worth of marijuana Thursday morning after an assault at a casino.

According to the Cherokee Indian Police Department, officers were originally called to a domestic violence incident at the Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino.

Police said officers found a man and woman near the entrance to the casino hotel and determined that the man had assaulted the woman.

Brandon Thomas Jones, 27, of Tennessee, was arrested and charged with assault on a female and possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

Officers said a U-Haul truck with an Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians license plate arrived to pick up the victim. The driver then gave officers consent to search the vehicle, police said. That’s when police said they found more than 900 pounds of marijuana, multiple loaded syringes and two guns.

The driver, Daniel Jerry Wiggins, 28, of Tennessee, was arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled substance and displaying a fictitious tag. The Cherokee Indian Police Department said additional charges are pending.