CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (AP) — One person was shot early Saturday morning by police at a motel in Carolina Beach, authorities said.

It happened about 12:30 a.m. and involved two officers with the Carolina Beach Police Department, the StarNews reported, citing a news release from the department.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment. Neither officer was hurt, the department said.

Authorities did not say if the suspect was armed or why they were responding to the area, WRAL reported.

The State Bureau of Investigation will conduct an investigation, which is standard for officer-involved shootings. The officers were put on administrative leave.

Staff members at the Dolphin Lane Motel declined to comment Saturday morning, the newspaper reported.