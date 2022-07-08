NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman was charged in the murder of her brother after a fight at a Newton gas station led to her running him over with a pickup truck, according to police.

According to Newton police, the incident happened at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Love’s Travel Plaza on Southfork Drive in Newton. When investigators and EMS arrived, they found 30-year-old David Brandon Land had been run over by a 2008 Ford Ranger driven by his sister, Sara Brianna Prestwood.

An initial investigation revealed that Land and Prestwood had a verbal argument just before the incident that turned physical. Land was transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Prestwood is being held without bond at the Catawba County Detention Center.