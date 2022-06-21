GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Two people were arrested this past weekend for driving under the influence with children in the vehicle, the Greenville Police Department said.

The police department made the announcement in a Facebook post Monday morning, stating the arrests were for two separate incidents.

The first incident involved a vehicle crashing with a power pole at about 9 p.m. Friday on Mayberry Street. Police said the driver “exhibited impairment” and had five children in the vehicle.

Officers arrested 34-year-old Jarius Jenkins, of Greenville, and charged him with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .16 or higher, child endangerment, a child restraint violation and driving under suspension.

Some of the children were taken to a nearby hospital while others were released to a family member.

The second arrest happened when a driver was pulled over at about 3 a.m. Saturday on Rutherford Street after an officer “observed erratic driving that was indicative of someone driving under the influence.” Police said there was a 2-year-old in the vehicle.

Officers arrested Kiyoshi Williams, 32, of Greenville, and charged her with driving under the influence and child endangerment.