NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a man accused of indecent exposure at a school bus stop.

According to NCPD, the incident happened on Oct. 14 at the bus stop on Gullah Avenue near Greenspire Lane.

Elementary, middle and high school students were present when the incident occurred.

Investigators determined that the suspect was Joshua Coaxum, 30, and took him into custody on Oct. 14 on one charge of indecent exposure.

He was given a $10,000 bail and was released the following day.