CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department on Wednesday arrested a man who was out on bond for a previous murder when he allegedly shot a 9-year-old child.

Justin Moultrie, 21, is being charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and shooting into an occupied vehicle in connection to an April 18 shooting on America Street.

Officers were nearby when they heard the shots, then saw a car driving away at a high rate of speed. They thought the speeding car may be the suspect trying to flee, so they conducted a traffic stop and found the victim inside with a gunshot wound to the foot. Officers escorted the victim to the hospital.

The child survived.

Moultrie was out on bond for a 2020 murder charge. CPD said that he was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the shooting.

CPD Chief Luther Reynolds released a statement reading in part:

“I’m incredibly thankful that the victim in this incident, a young child, was not more seriously injured. However, this leads me to call, yet again, for change. The perpetrator in this case is a known violent offender with a history of gun and drug charges. He, and others, have proven time and time again, that we must do more to keep these criminals from victimizing our community.”

CPD is continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at (843) 743-7200.