CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A student was expelled from a Charlotte academy after attacking another student with a knife after school on Friday, according to a school spokesperson.

The juvenile expelled was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and intent to kill as well as possession of a weapon at school.

The incident happened at Aristotle Preparatory Academy in northwest Charlotte.

The injury type was listed as a knife wound, and the victim was rushed to a local hospital.

Police reports said the suspect “assaulted the victim with the intent to kill the victim and caused serious injuries during the assault.”

Although reports recorded the wound as ‘serious,’ school officials assured that the student harmed did not sustain life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

School officials added that staff quickly responded to the incident in line with safety protocols to ensure the well-being of both students.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy for violence or threats of any kind to students, staff or the school,” the spokesperson wrote.