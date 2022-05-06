RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was taken to the hospital after he was cut with a meat cleaver at a Raleigh motel early Friday, police said.

Alavanus Christi Walker (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

Officers responded at about 5:35 a.m. to stabbing call at the Wake Inn, located at 3129 New Bern Ave.

Police said the suspect walked up to the victim’s motel room and hit him with a meat cleaver when the victim opened the door.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.

The suspect, Alavanus Christi Walker, 52, was taken into custody at the scene and has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

He’s being held under a $100,000 bond.

Police said they believe the two men knew each other and had an argument prior to the incident