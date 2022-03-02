CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A suspect accused of robbing a Wells Fargo in northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning was captured in Rock Hill, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Authorities said the robbery happened at the Wells Fargo in the 8300 block of Medical Plaza Drive.

The suspect reportedly fled in a blue Ford Explorer. They were found near a rock quarry in Rock Hill and were arrested with the help of the South Caroling Highway Patrol and York County deputies.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.