RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh bank was the scene of an attempted robbery Tuesday morning and a suspect is on the loose, according to police.

It was the third Raleigh bank robbery, or attempted bank robbery, in the city in just over three weeks. Other Wells Fargo banks were robbed near N.C. State on Sept. 19 and Oct. 3.

At about 9:18 a.m. Tuesday, police said they were dispatched to the Wells Fargo at 3959 New Bern Avenue, near Corporation Parkway.

One adult male attempted to rob the bank, presenting a note to a teller demanding money, police said. No one was injured during the robbery attempt, and the man did not receive any money, police said.

After the failed attempt, police said the suspect fled on foot, heading south across New Bern Avenue towards Corporation Drive before officers arrived.

Police said after interviewing witnesses that no weapon was seen during the incident.

A Raleigh Wells Fargo was the target of a Tuesday morning robbery. (Darran Todd/CBS 17)

The investigation remained ongoing as of 11 a.m. Tuesday. Police ask that anyone who believes they have information that might assist in the investigation or location of the suspect to call 919-996-1193 or visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/897 for text and email reporting options.