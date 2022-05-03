RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are asking for help identifying a person who used stolen credit/debit cards to buy thousands in gift cards and clothing at Target.

On May 2, Raleigh police released a photo of the man taken April 2 as he left the Target on Grove Barton Road off Glenwood Avenue.

Police said the man “entered a vehicle” in a neighborhood on Strickland Road and stole credit/debit cards from a wallet.

The suspect then went to the Target and used the stolen cards to purchase $4,000 in gift cards and clothing.

Anyone who believes they may be able to provide helpful information is asked to either call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or to go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.raleighcrimestoppers.org for instructions on how to report a tip online or by text message. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases