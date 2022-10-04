GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen was arrested Monday in Greensboro and charged in connection with the shooting and death of a man, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Leondre Omari Kwileek McCollum, 19, was arrested for the murder of 20-year-old Will Anthony Farmer and charged with first-degree murder and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

On Sept. 21, officers were called around 1 p.m. to the 2700 block of Buchanan Road about an aggravated assault.

At the scene, they found a man, later identified as Farmer, who had been shot and was taken to the hospital where he died.

Farmer’s grandmother Marilyn Poole told FOX8 that the family has lost several members over the past few years, and this is just devastating for them.

Farmer was a father to a 3-year-old and a 1-month-old and was soon to be married. Poole spoke with Farmer on the phone just minutes before he was shot.

“My heart feels like somebody cut it out and threw it away,” Poole said. “That’s the way I feel. This is not supposed to happen.”

Farmer’s family members walked out their doors to find yellow police tape blocking off the parking lot of Claremont Court Apartments after the shooting that police say took his life.

Blue lights from multiple police cars flashed as investigators surrounded a white vehicle in the parking lot.

Near that car, FOX8 crews spotted at least four evidence markers on the ground as well as what appeared to be clothing.

This is a tragedy Poole said she wouldn’t wish on anyone.

“I don’t want nobody’s mother to go through what we’re going through,” she said. “Because I’ve been there three times. Now this is the fourth time. I don’t want nobody to go through that.”