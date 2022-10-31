GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman has died after she ‘ran out into traffic’ and was hit by two different cars on a road Saturday night in Goldsboro, police said.

At about 6:45 p.m., officers said Sherry Aldridge Goff, of Goldsboro, was attempting to run across Wayne Memorial Drive near Country Day Road when she was hit by a car traveling south.

The driver stopped to help her, according to a release from the police department.

Goff was still in the roadway when she was hit by another car that was also heading south, officers said.

They said that driver also stopped immediately.

Police said Goff died from injuries and her family has been notified.

Investigators determined that Goff ran out into traffic and the cars involved could not avoid hitting her.

They do not plan to file any charges in this case.