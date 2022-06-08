THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been arrested after pouring hot cooking oil on a man who uses a wheelchair.

According to Thomasville police, on Monday they responded about 7:30 a.m. to a report of an assault at a home on Liberty Drive. Officers found a man with third-degree burns on his head and upper torso sitting outside the house in a wheelchair asking for help.

He was taken to the hospital where he was listed as stable but with serious injuries.

The victim told police that Keeva Dawn Carlton, 41, had poured hot cooking oil on him while he was sleeping. She had already left the scene when first responders got there. According to the release, the motive is not being released at this time.

Carlton was charged with assault on a disabled person inflicting serious injuries. She was arrested Tuesday and received a $25,000 secured bond.