RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was seriously injured at an extended stay hotel on Christmas night in Raleigh, police said.

The incident was first reported as a “hostage situation” around 8:45 p.m. at 3531 Wake Forest Road, which is the location of an Extended Stay America.

“An adult female has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries,” Raleigh police said in a short statement at about 10:50 p.m.

A man was taken into custody at the scene, according to police.

“Officers and investigators are currently on the scene determining the circumstances surrounding this incident,” the police statement said.

Police said there was no ongoing threat to the public.

No other information was provided.