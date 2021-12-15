Politico: North Carolina Gov. Cooper trailing potential 2024 presidential candidates

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks to reporters during a COVID-19 news conference at the state Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. (Julia Wall/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A new poll released this week shows that North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has a lot of ground to make up if he has any plans to run for president in 2024.

The poll, released by Politico and Morning Consult, was conducted between Dec. 11-13 among a sample of 1,998 registered voters. The poll says it has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

Earlier this week, a report by the New York Times said the idea of Cooper running for president became a topic of discussion at the recently concluded meeting of the Democratic Governor’s Association, where Cooper took over as chair.

The new poll asked registered voters a series of questions including: “If Joe Biden did not run for president in the 2024 election, for whom would you vote in a Democratic presidential primary?”

Vice President Kamala Harris was at the top of the group with 31 percent.

Cooper tallied just 1 percent.

Kamala Harris: 31 percent

Pete Buttigieg: 11

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: 8 percent

Elizabeth Warren: 8 percent

Cory Booker: 5 percent

Amy Klobuchar: 3 percent

Gavin Newsome: 3 percent

Roy Cooper: 1 percent

Not sure: 25 percent

The Times report gained momentum on social media on Monday to the extent that Cooper’s office issued this statement:

“The Governor supports President Biden and is focused on ensuring North Carolina emerges from the pandemic even stronger than before and implementing the President’s plans to create better jobs and support families here in our state.”

Cooper also has said he fully expects Biden to run and is focused on helping implement his policies and to carry North Carolina.