Poll: Lindsey Graham and Jaime Harrison tied; voters divided on SCOTUS vacancy

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — In a new poll from Quinnipiac Universiity released Wednesday, Republican Lindsey Graham and Democrat Jaime Harrison are tied, and voters are divided on Trump filling the Supreme Court vacancy before the election.

The poll was conducted among 1,123 likely South Carolina voters between Sept. 23 and Sept. 27. The poll has a margin of error of 2.9%. Due to rounding, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%.

According to the poll, Graham and Harrison are both sitting at 48%, which is unchanged from a poll released Sept. 16.

Ninety-five percent of voters who chose a candidate in the senate race said their mind is made up, with 4% saying they might change their mind, the poll shows.

According to this poll, 71% of voters think they will vote in person on Election Day, while 25% said they they will vote early by mail or absentee ballot.

When it comes to honesty, empathy, and likely voters’ overall opinions on the SC Senate candidates, Harrison received higher scores than Graham.

Fifty-one percent of likely voters said Harrison is honest, while 50% of likely voters said Graham is not honest. Fifty-nine percent of likely voters also said Harrison cares about average people. Fifty percent of likely voters said Graham does not care about average people.

The poll shows that 21% of voters say the economy is the most important issue when choosing a senate candidate. Twenty percent said law and order.

Fourty-seven percent of likely voters said Trump should fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court before the election, but 49% said the winner of the presidential election should fill the vacancy, the poll shows.

Fifty percent of voters also said they would like to see Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, remain in place, while 43% said they would like to see it ended.

Fifty-five percent of likely voters agree with the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that gave women the right to an abortion, and 37% disagree.