RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A single-vehicle crash early Monday morning closed the exit 14 ramp of westbound Interstate 440 that merges to northbound I-87 for more than three hours.

Raleigh police said the crash took place about 4:40 a.m. The ramp was initially expected to reopen at 6:30 a.m., but as of 8 a.m., it remained shut down and police said they expected it to be fully cleared by about 8:30 a.m.

The single-vehicle crash involved a waste-truck tanker, the kind that carries and empties porta potties, police said. The tank was said to be empty so the clean-up efforts involved mostly debris from the truck and toiletries.

The driver was thrown from the truck after it flipped several times and suffered at least one broken leg, police said.

Authorities set up a detour around the crash scene while crews worked in the area.