Possible phishing scam targeting recipients of SNAP, other programs

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Social Services is warning people of a possible phishing scam targeting recipients of federal assistance programs.

The phishing scam aims to acquire personal information from people utilizing the SNAP and TANF assistance programs, a press release from the Department of Social Services says.

People are reporting that they are being threatened with an arrest if they don’t turn over personal information.

DSS says that while legitimate state employees may sometimes ask people to confirm personal information over the phone, they will never ask for credit card or bank account information.

DSS says they are investigating the potential scams alongside law enforcement.

