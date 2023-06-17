SOUTH CAROLINA, (WBTW ) – Postal Service retail locations will be closed and there will be no mail delivery except for holiday premium priority express in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

According to a news release by the United States Postal Service, normal business hours and regular mail delivery will resume on Tuesday June 20th.

Customers are still able to order stamps, shipping supplies, print shipping labels, and request package pickups 24/7, including holidays, online.

Stamps are also sold at most major grocery stores, big box stores, some pharmacies, and even ATMs.