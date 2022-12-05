CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County and Duke Energy officials said Sunday afternoon that it could take days to restore a power outage that happened after someone intentionally shot at electrical substations.

Power was knocked out to about 38,000 Duke Energy customers shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday, officials said.

In a news conference, Sheriff Ronnie Fields said county authorities were working the FBI and State Bureau of Investigations. He also said customers could be without power for the next few nights — possibly as late as Thursday.

Officials declared a countywide state of emergency at 4 p.m. Sunday because of the power outage, and the county chairmen told residents to “reach out to each other” during this time.

One of the electrical substations hit by gunfire in Moore County. Photo by Lillian Donahue/CBS 17

According to officials, replacement is the only option for some parts that were damaged by the gunfire.

“The power outage was caused by intentional damage,” Duke Energy Chair Jeff Brooks said. “We are going to work until everyone’s power is restored.”

Moore County Schools announced Sunday afternoon that all schools would be closed on Monday for students and staff. Superintendent Tim Locklear said that the county would make “day-by-day” decisions for school closures.

North Carolina Senate Majority Whip Tom McInnis called the power outage a “malicious attack.”

“The perpetrator will be brought to justice under the fullest extent of the law,” he said.

Officials ordered a countywide curfew from 9 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday, and they have not ruled out similar action in the coming days.

Fields said the motive for the incident remains unclear and that no group has claimed responsibility.

“We are looking at all avenues,” he said. “If you see something, say something.”

The Moore County Parks & Recreation Center opened a shelter for up to 250 residents Sunday night at 155 Hillcrest Lane in Carthage.