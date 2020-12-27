Powerball ticket sold in North Carolina wins $1 million prize

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Someone who bought a $2 Powerball ticket at a Forsyth County convenience store won $1 million in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

The winner bought the ticket at the Circle K on West Clemmonsville Road in Winston-Salem.

The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 10-24-27-35-53, to beat odds of 1 in 11.7 million.

Powerball players who bought tickets at the Circle K should check their numbers.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.

