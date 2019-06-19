Pregnant SC teen previously reported missing found safe

UPDATE: 8:10 P.M.

ROCK HILL, SC (WBTW) – The York County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post on Wednesday evening that Madison “Maddie” Faith Knauff was found safe.

The 16-year-old is seven months pregnant and was previously reported missing.

ROCK HILL, SC (WBTW) – A pregnant South Carolina teenager has been reported missing.

The York County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post they are looking for Madison “Maddie” Faith Knauff.

Knauff was last seen at the Village Station Apartment, located at 1712 India Hook Road in Rock Hill, wearing jogging pants and a pink shirt, according to the post. Knauff is seven months pregnant and missed a doctor’s appointment on Tuesday.

Knauff is described as being about 5-feet tall and about 115 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Knauff’s location is asked to contact the YCSO at 803-628-3059 or Crime Stoppers of York County at 1-877-409-4321.