DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) — A pregnant woman was arrested Wednesday after a high-speed chase that began when Duncan’s police chief tried to pull over her vehicle for having expired tags, police said.

Police said Keyoka Blair’s vehicle also hit a building and a police cruiser during the pursuit, which began in Duncan and ended in Lyman after she got out of the vehicle and ran away.

Police said Blair, who had warrants out for her arrest, told officers that she was pregnant after her arrest. She was not in labor, and police did not say how fast she was going during the pursuit.

Police Chief Shandrell Holcombe said it was a calm arrest.

“Regardless of what just happened, we wanted to make sure that she’s in good position and she’s safe, Holcombe said. “And make sure she’s not harmed, nor the baby was harmed. So, then I called for EMS to come check her out. She said she was fine. They concurred she was fine.”