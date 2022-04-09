WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A pregnant woman was shot in her car on Friday with her 2-year old child in the backseat, according to Winston-Salem police.

Police said the woman was sitting in the car with her child at 2700 Piedmont Circle and became involved in a domestic dispute with Tyrone Jamel Roseborough, 27.

At some point during the dispute, police said Roseborough fired several shots into the vehicle, hitting her several times. The child was not hurt during the shooting.

Roseborough fled the area after the shooting but was later arrested.

The injured woman drove herself to Winston-Salem Fire Department Station No. 3 where she received medical attention for her injuries and police were notified.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. Her unborn child’s injuries are also considered to be non-life-threatening as well.

Roseborough has been charged with assault inflicting serious injury with a minor present; assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or seriously injure; assault on an unborn child; discharging firearms in the city limits; and discharging firearms in a moving vehicle

Roseborough’s bond was set at $250,000. The investigation is continuing.