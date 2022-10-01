WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCN) — Early Saturday morning, President Biden declared a state of emergency for North Carolina in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

He ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions from the storm, according to a release from the White House.

It says the declaration authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts for the Tar Heel State.

The agencies will work to alleviate the hardship and suffering for North Carolinians, according to the release.

They will also provide assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety.

The White House says it’s part of an effort to lessen the threat of a catastrophe in all 100 North Carolina counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

They have authorized FEMA to provide necessary equipment and resources at their discretion.

The White House says emergency protective measures (Category B), including direct Federal assistance, under the Public Assistance program, will be provided at 75% federal funding.