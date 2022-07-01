WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Friday, President Joe Biden told Democratic governors that he’s looking at every available option to protect abortion access, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade.

“A terrible and extreme decision in my view upending lives and impacting the health and safety of millions of American women,” the President said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-N.Y.) says states like hers are stepping up to help.

“Now just a handful of states are now going to have to take care of the healthcare of women from other states,” Hochul said.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-N.M.) agrees Democrat-led states are vital to protecting women’s rights.

“We are in fact that brick wall against this horrific Supreme Court decision,” Lujan Grisham said.

But, the President warns that Republicans aren’t satisfied and will push for a nationwide ban on abortion if they regain control of Congress.

“Congress is going to have to act to codify Roe into federal law,” President Biden said.

But the president doesn’t have the votes to get that through the Senate.

Gov. Roy Cooper (D-N.C.) says this should remind Americans why they need to go out and vote.

“You have U.S. Senators, you have U.S. members of Congress who are not willing to codify that protection into federal law. It’s time to change up,” Cooper said.

Currently, abortions are legal in North Carolina.

North Carolina has had a law banning abortions after 20 weeks (with limited exceptions) that’s been on the books for decades, but courts have put it on hold, ruling that it was unconstitutional.

The overturning decision from June 24 also gives North Carolina lawmakers substantial power to pursue new restrictions on abortion. They have not said specifically what that legislation would look like but plan to pass bills next year.

Republican House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) acknowledged that Gov. Roy Cooper (D) would veto any bills restricting abortions, and Republicans do not have the votes to override him.

For now, President Biden is looking at what federal options are available.