CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will be traveling to the Lowcountry this week.

According to the White House, the Bidens will depart for Kiawah Island on Wednesday soon after the president delivers remarks and signs into law the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promises to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022.

The Bidens have been known to vacation on Kiawah Island over the years. The president visited Kiawah while serving as vice president in 2009, 2013 and in 2015.

No others details about the Bidens’ trip have been released.