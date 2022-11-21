MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT (WNCT) — The White House has announced that President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will take part in a “Friendsgiving” meal for service members on Monday at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Craven County.

The Bidens are expected to meet with service members and their families during a meal hosted by the Robert Irvine Foundation, according to the White House. The Bidens will also help serve the traditional Thanksgiving meal.

The Bidens took part in a similar event in November 2021 at Fort Bragg.